New Delhi, September 3: The Council of Architecture, or CoA, is expected to announce the NATA 2020 result today at the official website nata.in. Students who have appeared for their exam can check the result on the official website-nata.in

In order to access the results, students will require to login using the application number and password. The NATA result will be available in the form of a scorecard, according to an NDTV report. Calcutta University to Conduct Final Year Exams Online For Undergraduate and Postgraduate Students From October 1 to 18.

Here's How to check the results:

Log in to the official website of NATA 2020 - nata.in Click on the result link Enter your application form number and password Once you submit, the results will appear Download and take a print out for future reference.

The expected date of NATA second test result is September 17, 2020. Details regarding the marks scored and ranks will be available in the NATA result. Separate results will be announced for the two attempts of NATA 2020.

