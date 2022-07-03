Mumbai, July 3: The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 Admit Card for the July exam will be released by the Council of Architecture tomorrow, July 4.

Once released, the NATA Admit Card for the Phase 2 exam will be available at the official website of NATA at nata.in. UGC NET Admit Card 2022: UGC NET Exam Hall Tickets Likely To Be Released Soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Download.

This year, the NATA phase 2 examination will be held on July 7. The phase 2 result will be announced by July 15.

Steps to follow to download NATA phase 2 admit card:

Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in

Enter your log-in details

Your NATA admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take print out for future reference

It must be noted that the NATA phase 1 examination was conducted on June 12, at various exam centres across the country. Results of the same were announced on June 23.

