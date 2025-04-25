Kohima, April 25: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has officially declared the NBSE Result 2025 for Class 10 (HSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC) students today, April 25, 2025. The results were released in the afternoon and are now available on the board’s official website, nbsenl.edu.in. Students who appeared for the board exams can now check their scores online or via SMS.

This year, the NBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 12 to February 24, while the Class 12 exams took place from February 11 to March 7, 2025.

Nagaland Board Result: How To Check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2025:

Visit the official website, nbsenl.edu.in On the homepage, check for the ‘Examination Results’ link. Select either ‘HSLC 2025’ or ‘HSSLC 2025’, depending on your class. Then enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY), Year of Exam, and select the appropriate Exam Category. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to proceed. Your provisional marksheet will appear on the screen. Students can download and print out for future reference.

To ease the process further, NBSE also offers the option to check results via SMS. Students can open their messaging app, type NB12 and send it to 56070. For example, if your roll number is 123456, send NB12123456 to 56070. A reply with the result details will be sent shortly.

NBSE will distribute physical mark sheets and certificates to Centre Superintendents between May 2 and May 6, 2025. These will then be handed over to the respective schools. In case a Centre Superintendent is unable to collect the documents, they may authorize another official to collect them on their behalf.

The mark sheet will include details like the student’s name, roll number, subjects, marks obtained, and pass/fail status. Students must verify all details and report any discrepancies to their schools or NBSE immediately for correction.

