Guwahati, March 7: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) of Assam has officially declared the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2025 results for Grade III and Grade IV posts. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results online at assam.gov.in, slrcg.sebaonline.org, and slrcg4.sebaonline.org.

The recruitment drive aimed to fill 12,673 vacancies, including 7,650 Grade III and 5,023 Grade IV positions, attracting over 20 lakh applicants. This large-scale hiring initiative is part of the Assam government's effort to boost employment across various departments.

How to Check ADRE 2025 Results

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website assam.gov.in. Click on the relevant link for Grade III or Grade IV results. Enter your application number and password. View and download your ADRE 2025 result. Print a copy for future reference.

Examination Details

The ADRE 2025 examination was conducted in offline mode:

• Grade III (HSSLC Level) – September 2, 2024

• Grade III (Bachelor’s Degree Level) – September 16, 2024

• Grade IV (HSCL & Class VIII Level) – October 15, 2024

Along with the results, cut-off marks for both Grade III and Grade IV have also been released. The announcement marks a crucial moment for thousands of aspirants seeking government jobs in Assam.

