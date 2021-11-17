New Delhi, November 17: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) on Wednesday released the admit card for administrative officer posts recruitment Phase-II examination. Candidates can download NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2021 from the official website of the company - newindia.co.in. The hall ticket can also be downloaded from the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) – ibps.in.

The exam will be conducted on December 4, 2021. The exam will have questions from different sections, including English language, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and reasoning. Aspirants will be given one hour 30 minutes to solve the question paper. MPPEB PVFT 2021 Admit Card Released At peb.mp.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website - newindia.co.in .

. On the home page, click on the “Recruitment” tab.

Select the link - "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CALL-LETTER FOR PHASE-II (MAIN) EXAM".

Enter your login credentials. Including registration number and date of birth.

Download the hall ticket.

Take a printout of the hall ticket for future use.

The list of shortlisted candidates will be released by the IBPS. It will be based on minimum scores obtained in each section. Candidates need to carry a hard copy of the hall ticket along with an ID proof issued by the government to the examination centre. The NIACL AO prelims exam was conducted on October 26, 2021.

