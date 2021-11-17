Bhopal, November 17: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on Wednesday released the admit card for Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2021. Candidates appearing for the MPPEB PVFT 2021 can download the admit card from the official website of the board - .peb.mp.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to take place on 27 and 28 November 2021 across various centres in the state.

The MPPEB PVFT 2021 will be conducted in an offline OMR based. The MP Professional Examination Board will follow all necessary COVID-19 measures while conducting the exam. Candidates need to follow social distancing norms and other safety precautions in view of the pandemic. Notably, aspirants are allowed to bring only permitted items to the examination centre. UGC NET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The MPPEB PVFT 2021 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the board - peb.mp.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the notification- “Test Admit Card - Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test-2021 (PV&FT)”.

A new page will open.

Enter your login details, including application no. and Date of Birth, Captcha code.

Click on the search button.

The admit card will be displayed.

Download MP PVFT 2021 Admit Card.

Candidates are advised to take the printout of the hall ticket for future reference. Applicants need to bring a valid ID proof issued by the government along with the admit card to the examination centre. Admit card contains important details about the examination, including reporting time, address of the examination centre and other information.

