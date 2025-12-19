New Delhi, December 19: Registrations are ongoing for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, the annual interaction led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at alleviating exam-related stress among students, parents, and teachers. Interested participants, looking for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 registration link, can register through the official MyGov portal, innovateindia1.mygov.in, to be part of this significant national dialogue.

The initiative, a cornerstone of the Prime Minister's outreach to the youth, provides a unique platform for an open exchange on strategies to manage academic pressure and foster a positive learning environment. Students from classes 9 to 12, along with their parents and teachers, are encouraged to participate.

Understanding Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), which translates to "Discussion on Exams", is an annual event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly interacts with students, parents, and teachers from across the country. Launched in 2018, the program seeks to create a stress-free atmosphere around examinations, offering guidance and motivation through various engaging activities and discussions.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to transform the perception of exams from a source of fear to an opportunity for growth and learning. Each year, the Prime Minister addresses common concerns, shares anecdotes, and provides practical advice on topics ranging from time management and concentration to dealing with competition and peer pressure.

Who Can Participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026?

Participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is open to three main categories:

Students: Those currently enrolled in Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 are eligible. They participate by submitting creative entries on specific themes.

Teachers: Educators from various schools can also submit their perspectives and experiences related to managing exam stress and fostering a supportive learning environment.

Parents: Parents are invited to share their insights and questions on how to best support their children during examination periods.

The selection of participants for the main event with the Prime Minister is typically based on a creative writing contest, where individuals submit essays or responses to predefined themes.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration Link, Process

The registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is straightforward and can be completed online. Here are the steps:

1- Visit the Official Portal: Navigate to innovateindia1.mygov.in.

2- Locate PPC 2026 Section: On the homepage, find the dedicated section or banner for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026.'

3- Click "Participate Now": Select the "Participate Now" option to begin the registration.

4- Choose Your Category: You will be prompted to choose whether you are registering as a "Student", "Parent" or "Teacher". Students have the option to register directly or through a teacher's login.

5- Fill in Details: Provide the required personal information, including name, email address, mobile number, class (for students), school details, and address.

6- Submit Creative Entry: This is a crucial step for students, teachers, and parents. You will need to submit your response to the designated themes for the current year's contest.

7- Review and Confirm: Before final submission, review all details to ensure accuracy. Upon successful submission, you will receive a confirmation.

It is advisable to complete the registration well before the announced deadline to avoid any last-minute technical issues.

The Selection Contest and Themes

The core of the participation process lies in a creative contest designed to engage participants on relevant topics. For PPC 2026, several themes will be announced, prompting students, teachers, and parents to share their innovative ideas, experiences, and solutions related to exam stress and effective learning.

Past themes have included topics like "Our Culture, Our Pride", "My Book, My Friend", "Future of Education" and "Life's Journey: From School to Career." The quality and originality of these submissions play a key role in the selection of participants who get the opportunity to interact directly with the Prime Minister.

PPC 2026 Participation Benefits

Selected participants for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will receive a special certificate of appreciation and a unique "PPC Kit". More importantly, they gain the invaluable opportunity to engage directly with Prime Minister Modi, ask questions, and contribute to a national dialogue on education and well-being. The event is broadcast nationwide, reaching millions and inspiring a positive shift in attitudes towards examinations.

Through this annual initiative, the government aims to empower students, reassure parents, and encourage teachers, collectively fostering an educational ecosystem that prioritizes holistic development and mental well-being over rote learning and undue pressure.

