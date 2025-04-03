Jaipur, April 3: Good news for candidates who appeared for the Pashu Parichar (Animal Attendant) Recruitment Exam 2024. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the Pashu Parichar Result 2025 on its official website on April 3. Candidates can check their results by visiting rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Once the results are announced, the result download link will be available on the official RSSB portal. Candidates can either visit the official website directly or use the provided link to download their Pashu Parichar Result 2025 results. CBSE Class 10th Results 2025: Know Expected Release Date and How To Check Your Marks Online at results.cbse.nic.in.

How to Download Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.

Look for the “notification/result” link on the homepage.

Click on the link for “Animal Attendant Result 2024”.

Enter the required details like registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details to access, and you will get the result PDF.

Download and print the result of the examination.

The written exam for the Pashu Parichar recruitment was held on December 1, 2, and 3, 2024, across various centers in Rajasthan. The recruitment process attracted a large number of applicants, with over 17 lakh candidates vying for 5,934 animal attendant positions across the state. GUJCET Exam 2025: Provisional Answer Key of Gujarat Common Entrance Test Exam Released at gseb.org, Know Steps To Download.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates and to access their results as soon as the announcement is made.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2025 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).