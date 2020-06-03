Punjab Govt Announces One-Year Extension to 2,200 Associated Schools for Another Academic Session 2020-21 Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

School | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, June 3: The Punjab government on Wednesday announced one-year extension to around 2,200 associated schools for another academic session 2020-21. The decision is seen as a major relief to the students, staff and managements of associated schools.

While providing details, Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla told that after reviewing the critical situation due to spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Punjab, the education department has decided to give them breather for limited period of time. He added that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has approved the proposal. Punjab Unlock 1 Guidelines: Barber Shops, Salons, Beauty Parlours, Auto Rickshaws, Buses Allowed to Function, Check What’s Open and Shut.

Informing about the latest development, Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab said, "Providing a major relief to the students, staff and managements of associated schools, Punjab Government provided extension to around 2200 such schools for another academic session, 2020-21."

Here's what Punjab government said:

Providing a major relief to the students, staff and managements of associated schools, Punjab Government provided extension to around 2200 such schools for another academic session, 2020-21: Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

"Though, the extension has been given to the associated schools till 31 March 2021 but the schools will have to provide undertaking to the education department till 31 December 2020 about improvements in their infrastructure and campus area. If any school will fail to meet the required criteria, it will be allowed to continue educational activities only for Pre-primary classes on its premises," said Vijay Inder Singla.

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday disposed a PIL against the Chandigarh administration order for payment of school fee. It said that non-payment of school fee by any parent would not result in denial of education.