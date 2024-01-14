Jaipur, January 14: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released the RBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2024 datasheet today, January 14. The Rajasthan Class 10 and Class 12 timetable has been released on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can visit the RBSE website to download the Rajasthan Class 10 and 12 timetables.

As per the official notification, the Rajasthan Class 10 board exam will begin on March 7 and end on March 30. The RBSE Class 10 examination will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. On the other hand, the RBSE Class 10 or Madhyamik CSWN examination will be conducted from March 7 to March 27, in a single shift, from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm. NEET PG 2024 Exam: National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Examination To Be Held on July 7, Apply Online at natboard.edu.in.

How to Download RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet:

Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Board Exam 2024 link.

A new page will open.

The RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Datesheet link will appear.

The date sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Check the exam timetable thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

Similarly, the Rajasthan Class 12 board exam will be held from February 29 to April 4, while the Class 12 CWSN examination will be conducted from March 1 to April 4. The regular exam of Class 12 will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm, and the CWSN examination will be conducted from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm. Haryana Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Timetable for Class 10, 12 Board Examinations Out at bseh.org.in, Know How To Download.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of RBSE.

