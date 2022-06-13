Mumbai, June 13: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 10th results today, June 13. The RBSE Class 10 results were declared at 3 pm. Students can visit the official websites of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in to check their results.

The Rajasthan Board is also likely to publish the Class 10 results on rajresults.nic.in. Students must note that they will require their board exam roll numbers in order to view their Class 10 scores. UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Results Likely To Be Announced on June 15; Know Steps To Check Scores.

As per the announcement, 82.89 percent students passed the Rajasthan Class 10 board exam this year. While the girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 84.38 percent, the boy did well with a pass percentage of 81.62 percent.

Earlier, State Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla took to Twitter to confirm the RBSE Class 10th result date and timing. "Best wishes to all the students in advance," his tweet in Hindi read.

Check tweet:

Around 20 lakh students appeared for the Class 10, and 12 examinations in Rajasthan. The Class 10 and 12 exams were held from March 31 to April 26, 2022.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 Result 2022:

Visit the official site of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the Class 10 result 2022 link

Enter your roll number and other details

Your RBSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

On June 1, the Rajasthan Board announced the Class 12 Science and Commerce results. While the pass percentage for the RBSE 12th Science stream was 96.53 percent, the pass percentage for Commerce stream stood at 97.53 percent.

In order to clear the RBSE Class 10th Exams, students must get at least 33 percent in each compulsory subject individually. Last year, the RBSE Class 10 exams were canceled due to the global pandemic.

