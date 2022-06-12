June 12, Mumbai: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the UP Board Result 2022 by the second week of June. According to reports, the results for Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) will be announced by June 15.

Once announced, students who appeared for the UP Board 10th and 12th exams can visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in to check their results. Alternatively, candidates can also visit results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in to check their UPMSP Result 2022.

A few days ago, an official from the UP board said that the results will be declared by the second week of June. However, the Additional chief secretary of secondary education, Aradhana Shukla put an end to all the rumours when she said that the date was not officially declared by the department.

UP Board Result 2022: Steps to check Class 10th and 12th result

Visit the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the Class 10th Result or Classs 12th Result link

Enter your roll number, and other details

Your Class 10 and Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen

Download a copy for future reference

This year, more than 51 lakhs students appeared for the UPMSP Class 10th and 12th exams. The UP Board 2022 Class 10 and 12 exams were held by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad between March 24 to April 13.

