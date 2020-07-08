The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE/ BSER) declared the class 12 board exam result for Science stream today, July 8, 2020. The scores were announced at 4:00 pm today by the Rajasthan board. As the RBSE 12th board exam result 2020 is declared, students can now check their scores by visiting official websites; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com. In addition to these sites, the RBSE 12th result 2020 for Science stream is available at the third-party websites such as examresults.net.

RBSE class 12 board exams 2020 began on March 5. The exams were earlier scheduled to end on April 3, but were postponed because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The pending papers for RBSE were later conducted between June 18 and June 30. According to reports, more than 2 lakh students appeared in the RBSE 12th science stream board exams this year. Now that the scores are declared, students can follow the steps below to check and download their RBSE 12th board exam result 2020 for Science stream.

How to Check RBSE 12th Science Stream Result 2020?

Visit any of the official websites of RBSE; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com.

On the website, look for the link that reads RBSE 12th result 2020.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your registration number, roll number and date of birth as mentioned in your RBSE class 12 hall ticket or admit card.

After submitting the details, your RBSE 12th Science Stream Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

RBSE usually declares the class 12 science and commerce stream results together. But this year, the board has announced it separately. The result for commerce and arts streams are expected to be out soon.

