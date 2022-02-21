The answer key for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has been released today ( 21, February 2022). IIT Kharagpur, the conducting body of GATE 2022, has released the answer key at the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Students will have to use their GATE 2022 credentials, login ID and password to download the answer key. Earlier, IIT Kharagpur released the candidate response sheets in the applicant login. PSTET Answer Key For December 2021 Exam Released By PSEB At pstet.pseb.ac.in; here Are Steps To Downlaod The Answer Key

With the help of the GATE 2022 provisional answer key, students will be able to cross-check the answers with the marks by students in the exams through the GATE 2022 response sheets. The GATE 2022 Response sheets is available on the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check how to download GATE 2022 Answer Key.

Visit the IIT KGP GATE 2022 official website Click on the GATE 2022 Answer Key link provided on the homepage Enter the Enrolment ID and Password in the link The GATE 2022 Answer Key will be displayed Download the GATE 2022 Answer Key for further reference

Candidates are allowed to raise objections they have about the GATE 2022 answer key. Considering all the objections, IIT Kharagpur will then release the final answer key for the GATE 2022 exams.

Once candidates have downloaded the GATE 2022 answer key, click on the challenge answer key link.

Enter the question number you want to challenge Upload supporting documents Make a payment of Rs 500 per challenge Save and download the answer key challenge page for further use

