The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared class 10 board exam results 2020 today, July 28. The students who were eagerly waiting for their scores can now check the RBSE 10th result 2020 by visiting the official websites of Rajasthan board; rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Over 11 lakh students reportedly had registered for the Rajasthan board 10th exams this year. The RBSE 10th result 2020 can also be accessed by visiting third-party sites such as examresults.net. In this article, we bring you where and how you can check your class 10 board exam results online. The students can follow the steps given below to download their RBSE 10th result 2020.

Where to Check RBSE 10th Result 2020?

The Rajasthan board RBSE 10th result 2020 can be checked online and offline as well. To download the class 10 board exam results, students can visit the official websites of RBSE; rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. In addition to these sites, the RBSE 10th result 2020 can also be checked on the third-party sites such as examresults.net. The marks can be accessed offline through SMS services. Candidates can type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number and send it to 56263.

How to Check RBSE 10th Result 2020?

Visit the official websites of the RBSE, rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the 10th class results option.

Once declared, the board will activate the RBSE 10th Result 2020 link.

Click on the link, enter your roll number and other required details and submit.

Your RBSE 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

RBSE board exams 2020 were disrupted by the pandemic. The remaining pending papers which could not be held as per the decided schedule were conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines. Students must note that the RBSE 10th mark sheet available online will act as a provisional mark sheet. The original mark sheet will be released by the board and hence distributed among students by the respective schools, on a later date.

