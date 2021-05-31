New Delhi, May 31: Amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the State Bank of India (SBI) has postponed the prelims exams 2021 for the Junior Associate (JA) post. The Clerk examination 2021 has been postponed till further notice. A notification regarding the same has been released on the official SBI website- sbi.co.in. SBI Pharmacist, SCO Recruitment Exam 2021 Postponed, Check New Details Here.

“In view of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Preliminary Examination scheduled to be held in June 2021 has been deferred till further notice," the official notice reads.

SBI Clerk Exams 2021 is expected to be conducted when the situation improves. Candidates are advised to visit the official SBI website at https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers regularly for further updates.

SBI had released the notification for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) post across the country in April 2021. Online applications were invited from April 27, 2021, to May 20, 2021. The selection will consist of prelims, mains and language test.

