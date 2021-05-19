New Delhi, May 19: State Bank of India (SBI) has postponed the online recruitment exam for Pharmacist and Special Cadre Officer (SCO) in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The SBI Pharmacist Exam 2021 and the SBI SCO Recruitment Examination 2021 were scheduled to be held on May 23. However, the SBI on Tuesday issued a notification saying the two recruitment examinations has been postponed till further notice. SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Register Online at sbi.co.in Extended Till May 20; Know How to Apply.

"In view of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Online Examination scheduled to be held on 23.05.2021 has been deferred till further notice," the SBI said in the notification. "All other terms and conditions mentioned in the captioned advertisements shall remain unchanged," the bank added. The new dates for the exam will be announced at a later date. The e-admit cards were released last week.

Candidates who applied for the SBI Pharmacist Exam 2021 and the SBI SCO Recruitment Examination 2021 can check the official notice at the SBI career page at sbi.co.in/careers. The bank aims to fill a total of 67 vacancies for the post of Pharmacist in clerical cadre at 15 different circles across India.

SBI has also notified a total of 82 Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies for various posts on a contract and regular basis, including that of Manager (Credit Analyst) (45), Data analyst (8), Deputy Manager (9), etc. Recently, the bank extended the last date to apply for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) positions to May 20. Earlier, the last date to apply for SBI Clerk recruitment 2021 was May 17.

