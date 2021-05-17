New Delhi, May 17: The State Bank of India has extended the deadline to apply for the post of Junior Associate in the clerical cadre to May 20. Earlier the registration was due to end on Monday, May 17. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in and apply for the same. The recruitment drive is being undertaken to fill over 5,000 vacancies. Applicant should be between 20-28 years of age as of April 1, 2021 to be eligible for the same. SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 Released Online at sbi.co.in; Know How to Download It.

The Bank has also issued guidelines for 'Income & Assets Certificate. It says, "The EWS candidates are required to produce for verification, the 'Income & Assets Certificate' for the relevant financial year as per the extant DoPT guidelines, on the date of document verification, which shall be intimated to the provisionally selected candidates by the Bank. Hence, the 'Income & Assets Certificate' for the relevant financial year can be obtained by the candidate on or before the date of document verification." UPSC Postpones Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2021 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Exam To Be Held on October 10, 2021.

Here is How to Apply for SBI Junior Associate:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

On home page, click on 'Careers.'

A new web page will open, click on 'Join SBI' then 'New Openings.'

Click on the Link for Recruitment of Junior Associates ( Customer Support & Sales).

Click on new registration and register on the portal.

Fill up the application form.

Upload relevant documents.

Pay the application fee online and submit the application.

Download the form and take a print out for future references.

The candidate needs to have a graduation degree from a recognised university to be eligible for applying for the same. The recruitment drive consists of two examination- preliminary and main. The Preliminary Examination will be tentatively conducted in June this year, and the Main Examination is tentatively scheduled on July 31.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2021 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).