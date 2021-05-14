New Delhi, May 14: The State Bank of India has released the admit cards for Pharmacist post exam in the Clerical Cadre. The admit card has been uploaded on the official website of the bank. Aspirants can visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in to download the admit card. The examination is being conducted as a part of recruitment drive to fill 67 vacancies and is scheduled for May 23. KCET 2021 Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka; Examination to Be Conducted From August 28-30.

The admit card will contain date and time of the examination centre, time of reporting and other important details regarding the exam. Candidates are advised to reach the centre at least 15 minutes before the commencement of examination and carry the admit card. UPSC Postpones Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2021 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Exam To Be Held on October 10, 2021.

Here is How to Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

On home page, click on 'Opportunities Section'

In Latest Announcement Section, click on the link that reads ‘Download Exam Call Letter’ given under 'RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE (Advertisement No. CRPD/ PHARMACIST/2021-22/04)’

A new web page will open.

Login by entering your Registration No / Roll No and Password/Date of Birth.

Your Admit Card will be displayed, download it.

Candidates should take a print out of the admit cards for future references. Aspirants who qualify in the examination will be called for an interview. In case of any discrepancies, aspirants are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2021 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).