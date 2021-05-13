New Delhi, May 13: The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 has been postponed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the country. The examination was scheduled to take place on June 27, 2021. In its official notification, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) informed that the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 will be held on October 10, 2021. UPSC Defers EPFO Recruitment Test, Civil Services Exam 2020, and Some Other Exams Till Further Notice.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October 2021," the UPSC has notified. During the examinations last year, the Civil Services exam was rescheduled from May 31 to October 4. Reports inform that till now, the main written exam has been over while the interview was put on hold due to rise in coronavirus cases.

Union Public Service Commission postpones the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2021 to 10th October 2021 The examination was scheduled to be held on 27th June pic.twitter.com/h8v9k8zieo — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

The UPSC has also postponed other exams in the wake of the raging pandemic. According to reports, the UPSC has postponed the exam for selection of enforcement officers in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization which was scheduled on May 9. "As and when dates are decided for the deferred Tests/Interviews, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 15 days," the Commission has informed candidates.

