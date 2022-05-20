State Bank of India, (SBI) has invited applications from retired officers of SBI for 642 posts of Channel Manager on contractual basis. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is June 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 641 vacancies out of which 503 vacancies are for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator -Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), 130 vacancies are for the post of Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channels (CMS-AC), and 8 vacancies are for the post of Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC). PSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 28 Supervisor Horticulture Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in; Check Details Here

SBI Recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 60 to 63 years. India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38,926 GDS Posts on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Check Details Here

SBI recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, look for the advertisement and click on the apply link

Register and proceed the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2022 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).