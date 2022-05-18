Mumbai, May 18: The India Post has invited applications for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. According to the latest Recruitment 2022 notification, organisation is seeking to fill a total of 38,926 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Candidates can check the official notification and apply on the official site of the India Post on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The application process began on May 2 and will conclude on June 5. Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2022: Apply for 261 Senior Ship Draftsmen And Other Posts on cochinshipyard.in; Check Details Here.

How to Apply for India Post Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of India Post on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Vacancy Details for India Post Recruitment 2022:

A total of 38,926 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive and they include Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dak Sevak.

Age Limit for India Post Recruitment 2022:

The candidates must be between 18 and 40 years of age.

Candidates must note that the selection will be based on merit and the preference of posts submitted. Visit the official website of the India Post regularly for information and updates.

