SSC CGL Notification 2026 Out: Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility and Tier 1 Exam Schedule

Toss won by CSK and elected to Field

Toss won by CSK and elected to Field

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Notification 2026 on its official website, ssc.gov.in, opening the online application process for Group B and Group C posts across various Ministries, Departments and organisations of the Government of India.

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 recruitment drive aims to fill 12,256 vacancies for several central government positions, including Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Income Tax Inspector, Central Excise Inspector and Sub-Inspector in the CBI. Candidates interested in applying can complete the online registration process till June 22, 2026. How To Check JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet?

How to Apply for SSC CGL 2026

Candidates can submit applications online through the SSC website or the mySSC app by following these steps:

Complete One Time Registration (OTR)

Verify identity using Aadhaar authentication or another valid ID proof

Enter personal, educational and exam centre details

Upload photograph and signature as per SSC guidelines

Pay the application fee online through UPI, net banking or debit/credit card

Review and submit the application form

Download and save the final submitted form

SSC said applications will be accepted only in online mode. MHT CET 2026 PCM Answer Key Date and Time: PCM Response Sheet, Objection Link To Be Activated Soon; Raise Objections Till May 22.

SSC CGL 2026 Important Dates

According to the official schedule released by SSC, the key dates for the examination process are:

SSC CGL 2026 Notification Date: May 21, 2026

Registration Starting Date: May 21, 2026

Registration Last Date: June 22, 2026

Last Date for Online Fee Payment: June 23, 2026

Application Correction Window: June 29 to July 1, 2026

Tier-I Examination: August-September 2026

Tier-II Examination: December 2026

SSC has also provided a toll-free helpline number, 1800 309 3063, for candidates facing difficulties during the application process.

Eligibility Criteria for SSC CGL 2026

Candidates must carefully review the eligibility requirements mentioned in the official notification before applying.

Educational Qualification

Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university.

For specific posts such as Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), candidates must have either:

Minimum 60 per cent marks in Mathematics at Class 12 level, or

A degree in Statistics

For the Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) post, qualifications such as CA, CMA, CS or a Master’s degree in Commerce are considered desirable.

Age Limit

The age criteria vary depending on the post:

Most posts: 18 to 30 years

Junior Statistical Officer: Up to 32 years

Auditor/Accountant posts: 18 to 27 years

Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

SSC officials expect around 25 lakh candidates to apply for the SSC CGL 2026 examination this year, making it one of the largest recruitment examinations conducted for central government jobs in India.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for updates related to examination schedules, admit cards and recruitment notices.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).