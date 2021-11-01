New Delhi, November 1: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the Final Result of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the SSC. Candidates who had appeared for the examination, can visit the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in to check and download their results for the JHT exam 2020. UPSC Result 2021: Civil Services Preliminary Examination Results Announced at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 182 candidates have been qualified for appointed at various ministries, government departments and offices. According to the official notification in this regard, " Allocation of Posts and Departments to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘Posts/Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification." Click Here for Direct Link to Check and Download SSC JHT Final Result 2021.

Here Is How To Check JHT Final Result 2020:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the home page click on the 'Result' tab

Under Results section click on 'JHT' tab

Click on the link for Declaration of Final Result of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020

The result will be displayed on screen

Check and download the result for future references

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep it safe for future references. According to the official notification, "Any discrepancy with respect to the selection/ non-selection/ allocation of post/ User Department, etc. may be brought to the Notice of the Commission within a period of one month. Any such representation received after one month will not be entertained by the Commission."

