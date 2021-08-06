Hyderabad, August 6: The AP SSC Result 2021 result has been declared by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) today, i.e. on August 6. Students can check their Class 10 results online on the official website of the AP Board on bse.ap.gov.in. This year, as many as 5.38 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10th exams in Andhra Pradesh. The AP SSC result 2021 was announced by state education minister Adimulapu Suresh during a press conference.

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result can be checked through the official website of BSEAP, bse.ap.gov.in and Manabadi. On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10th result date and time was announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations. Students can check their AP Class 10 result 2021 on the official website by entering their roll number and other details. The Class 10 students in Andhra Pradesh can get their marksheets from their schools. UGC Guidelines for Exams and Academic Calendar 2021–22: First-Year Admissions To Complete by September 30, New Session To Begin From October 1; Check Important Dates Here.

How to check AP SSC Result 2021 online

Students have to visit the official website of the BSEAP i.e. bse.ap.gov.in to check their Class 10th results online

to check their Class 10th results online On the website, look for ‘Student Services and click on it

Now, click on ‘AP SSC result 2021” link and enter the details

Enter the roll number and other details in the given field and click on the 'Submit' button.

The result will appear on the screen. Students can download the Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2021

Take a printout of the Class 10 result for future reference.

The BSEAP Class 10 result have been prepared on an alternative assessment scheme as the Andhra Pradesh government had cancelled the Class 10th, 12th state board examinations in June 2021 following the Supreme Court's orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

