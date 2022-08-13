The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started accepting applications for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) in the discipline of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based exam, which is scheduled to be conducted in November 2022. The last day for registration is 2 September, although the application fee can be paid till 3 September.

Candidates will be recruited in the ministries and departments which come under central government.

Candidates can make changes in their application on September 4. The Computer Based Examination will be held on November 2022 and Schedule of Paper-II (conventional) will be notified later.

SSC JE recruitment 2022 vacancy details: The vacancy details will be determined in due course of time of the official website of SSC.

SSC JE recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC),Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with disabilities (PwD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Login to the portal and apply for the post Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the from Take a printout for future reference

