New Delhi, October 28: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun the application process for the posts of constable (GD) in Central Para Military Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Assam Rifles and Sepoy (Sepoy) in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24369 vacancies.

The SSC GD Notification was released yesterday and the registrations have already begun from October 27, 2022. The last date for submission of online applications is till November 30 and last date and time to fill in the online application form is on November 30, 2022 up to 11 pm. NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 864 Trainee Engineers Posts at ntpc.co.in; Check Application Date and Other Details

SSC GD Recruitment 2022 : Eligibility

Age- The applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 23 on January 1, 2023.

Education Qualification- The candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University. Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 419 Material Assistant Posts, Apply Online at aocrecruitment.gov.in

SSC GD Recruitment 2022 : Application fee

The application fee is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

SSC GD Recruitment 2022: How to apply

1.Visit the website - ssc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the Register and then login

3. Click on apply online and select the link for SSC GD

4. Fill out the form and pay the fees

5. Submit the form and take a print for future reference.

SSC GD Recruitment 2022: Salary

The pay scale is Rs 18,000 to 56,900 for the post of Sepoy in NCB and Rs 21,700 to 69,100 for all other posts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2022 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).