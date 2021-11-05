New Delhi, November 5: The last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key of BHU Entrance Examination 2021 released by the NTA is today, on Friday till 7 pm. The correct window was opened by the agency from November 3 to November 5,2021. Candidates who want to challenge the response in the provisional answer key can visit the official website at bhuet.nta.nic.in to raise objections, if any. SSC Results 2021: Staff Selection Commission to Release Marks of Qualified, Non-Qualified Candidates Today.

The candidates will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 200, per challenged question, which is non-refundable. The fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking, Paytm or UPI till 11:50 pm on Friday, November 5. It should be noted that no challenge will be entertained by the agency without the receipt of the processing fee. Scroll down to know how to raise objections against the answer key. HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2021 Declared at hppsc.hp.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

Here's How To Raise Objections Against BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021:

Visit the official website at bhuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that says 'Answer Key Challenge for BHU Entrance Test – 2021’

Login by entering required credentials

Challenge OMR by clicking on the link that says ‘Click to View & Challenge OMR’

Question IDs are in sequential order to challenge the answer key

To challenge the option , candidates may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box

Then click on ‘Save your Claim'

Make the payment

According to the official notification in this regard, "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared." Candidates are advised to contact the NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or e-mail the agency at bhu@nta.ac.in in case of any discrepancies or clarifications.

The entrance examination for various courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University for the academic session 2021-22 was conducted between September 28 to October 9, 2021. The UET and PET 2021 was conducted in a CBT (Computer Based Test), Hybrid and OMR sheet-based mode by the National Testing Agency. The results of the entrance exam is expected soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2021 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).