Tamil Nadu, July 16: The result of class 12 Tamil Nadu State Board Examination has been announced on Thursday. The overall pass percentage is 92.34 percent. The total number of candidates appeared of the exam are 7,99,717. Girls have performed better than boys. The passing percentage of girls is 94.8 percent, whereas the passing percentage of boys is at 89.41.

Students who appeared for the exam can check the results on dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. CBSE Results 2020: PM Modi Congratulates Students For Passing Class 10, 12 Exams, Tweets Special Message For Those Disappointed.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020:

Log in to the official portal of TN Board i.e. tnresults.nic.in Click on the Link for TN HSE / +2 Result 2020 on the homepage Enter your Exam Registration Number in the first field Feed-in all the information that is required, like date of Birth, as mentioned on the hall ticket or admit card in the second one. Verify all the details and submit them on the website Download the Scorecard in PDF / Softcopy format.The top three districts have been Tirupur, with a passing percentage of 97.12, Erode (96.99 percentage) and Coimbatore with (96.39 percentage).

