Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 To Be Declared Soon at mahresult.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score on DigiLocker

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The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results for 2026 soon. Excitement has intensified among students as the government’s DigiLocker platform has updated its status to "Coming Soon", often a precursor to the official declaration within 24 to 48 hours. This year, approximately 14,17,969 students across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams are awaiting their scores following examinations held between February 10 and March 11.

Final Technical Preparations Underway

According to recent updates, the MSBSHSE is currently in the final stages of data uploading and technical verification to ensure a smooth rollout. While a specific date has not yet been confirmed via an official press release, the activation of result login windows on auxiliary portals suggests that the board is ready for the announcement. Goa Board Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at gbshse.in, Know Steps To Check Scores.

Historically, the Maharashtra board tends to release the HSC results in the first or second week of May; however, the early activity on DigiLocker indicates a potentially earlier timeline for the 2026 cohort.

Where To Check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

Once the results are officially declared through a board press conference, students can access their provisional marksheets through multiple official channels to avoid delays caused by heavy web traffic:

Official Result Portals: mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and mahahsscboard.in.

mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and mahahsscboard.in. Digital Platforms: The DigiLocker mobile app and web portal.

The DigiLocker mobile app and web portal. SMS Service: By sending a specific code (e.g., MHHSC followed by the Seat Number) to 57766.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Download Your Maharashtra HSC Marksheet

Via the Official Website:

Visit mahresult.nic.in or hscresult.mkcl.org.

Click on the link titled "HSC Examination Result March 2026."

Enter your Seat Number and Mother’s First Name as provided on your hall ticket.

Click "Submit" or "View Result" to display the marksheet.

Download the PDF and take a printout for immediate use.

Via DigiLocker:

Log in to the DigiLocker app or website using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar.

Navigate to the "Education" section and search for "Maharashtra State Board."

Select "Class XII / HSC Marksheet."

Enter your Seat Number and the year (2026).

Fetch and save the digital certificate, which is legally valid for college admissions. ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Likely To Be Declared Soon at results.cisce.org.

Important Information for Students

Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards (hall tickets) ready, as the Seat Number and Mother’s First Name are mandatory credentials for login. Students who may not have their mother’s name registered should check the information bulletin for alternative login instructions (often using "XYZ" as a placeholder). Following the result declaration, the board will open applications for revaluation and supplementary examinations, typically scheduled for June or July 2026, for those looking to improve their scores or clear failed subjects.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).