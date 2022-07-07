The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Grade II Police Constables, Grade II Jail Warders, and Firemen in 2022. Interested candidates can apply for Tamil Nadu police recruitment 2022 online at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The last date for TNUSRB recruitment 2022 apply online is August 15.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-26 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories. Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: Registration Begins for Indian Navy Agniveers at joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria, Here's How to Register

Tamil Nadu Police Recruitment 2022: How to apply online

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on "Online Application" under Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen 2022 Register and proceed with application process Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Educational requirements: The candidate must have completed the 10th Standard/SSLC. Those who have not completed the 10th grade and have more qualifications than that are ineligible to apply.

Selection process

The selection process will be divided into three stages: written exam (Tamil Language Eligibility Test + Main Exam), physical efficiency test, and special marks. The Provisional Select List is compiled using the total marks earned in the Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and NCC, NSS, and Sprots/Games Special scores.

The Examination fee is Rs 130 to be paid online only.

