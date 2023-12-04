Mumbai, December 4: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET 2023 December exam admit card soon. Once released, candidates can visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in to check and download their admit cards. The UGC NET December 2023 examination will be conducted from December 6 to 22.

Ahead of the UGC NET December 2023 exam, the NTA will likely release the National Entrance Test examination admit card on its official website. Candidates can download the exam hall ticket using their application number and date of birth. CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Class 10, 12 Time Table Likely to be Released in First Week of December on cbse.gov.in, Know How To Check.

How to Download UGC NET 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

. Click on the admit card download link on the homepage.

Enter using your login details and application number.

Your UGC NET 2023 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

The UGC NET 2023 December exam admit card will include details such as exam date, paper timings, roll number, reporting time, exam centre, etc. It must be noted that the testing agency has released the detailed examination schedule and exam city slips. CBSE Board Exams 2024: No Overall Division or Aggregate Marks Will Be Awarded for Class 10, 12 Exams.

On Sunday, December 3, the National Testing Agency released the exam city information slips for the December 2023 UGC NET examination. Meanwhile, the Consortium of National Law Universities is also expected to release today's provisional answer key of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2023 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).