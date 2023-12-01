New Delhi, December 1: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2024, scheduled to commence on February 15, 2024 and conclude on April 10, 2024. As revealed by the board, practical exams are slated to take place between January 1 and February 14, setting the stage for an intense examination period. The anticipated release of the CBSE Date Sheet 2024 in the first week of December has students on edge, eagerly awaiting the timetable on the official website, www.cbse.gov.in or www.cbse.nic.in.

With over 35 lakh students expected to participate in the exams, the board emphasises the importance of preparation. To ensure timely access to the schedule, students can follow a straightforward process: visit cbse.gov.in, click on the class 10/12 date sheet link on the homepage, view and download the PDF, and keep a hard copy for reference. The date sheet will encompass essential details such as exam codes, dates and times, subject codes, exam guidelines, and a comprehensive subject list. CBSE Board Exams 2024: No Overall Division or Aggregate Marks Will Be Awarded for Class 10, 12 Exams.

Students must carry their admit cards, and the release notifications will be communicated through schools and the CBSE website. In response to recent inquiries, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj clarified that no overall division, distinction, or aggregate will be awarded to students. Instead, the decision to determine the best five subjects for calculating marks will be at the discretion of the admitting college. CBSE Board Exams 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education Announces Board Examination Dates, Class 10 and 12 Exams to be Held From February 15 to April 10.

The CBSE emphasises that it does not calculate, declare, or inform percentages, leaving the responsibility to admitting institutions or employers. The admitting institution or employer will handle any necessary calculations for higher education or employment purposes. The notice also highlighted the flexibility for institutions to decide the best five subjects if a candidate has taken more than five. As students await the release of the date sheet, the CBSE encourages them to stay informed through official announcements and websites. The forthcoming schedule will provide crucial information about exam dates, subjects, and timings, guiding students in their exam preparations.

