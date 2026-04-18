The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 examination results for 2026 between April 25 and April 28. More than 52 lakh students who appeared for the board exams are awaiting the outcome, which will be released online through official portals.

The UP Board, considered one of Asia’s largest school examination systems, conducted the exams earlier this year under extensive supervision. Officials indicate that the result timeline follows the completion of evaluation and verification processes earlier this month. JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Out at jacresults.com, Know Steps To Check Jharkhand Board 9th Marksheets.

UP Board Result 2026

The board examinations began on February 18 and concluded on March 12 across thousands of centres in the state. Following the exams, over 2.7 crore answer sheets were evaluated by more than 1.5 lakh examiners at designated centres. The assessment process was completed in early April.

Officials say the post-evaluation phase, including tabulation and verification, typically takes around three weeks, placing the expected result declaration in the final week of April. JEE Mains Result 2026 Date: How To Check Session 2 Score and Expected Cut-Off.

How to Check UP Board Results 2026

Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in

Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Enter roll number and required details

Submit and download scorecard

To check results, students need to enter their roll number and required details. Scorecards can also be accessed via DigiLocker and UMANG.

What the Scorecard Will Include

Student name and roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks and division

Result status (Pass/Fail/Compartment)

Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the examination.

Along with the results, the board is expected to release a merit list highlighting top-performing students, along with district-wise performance and overall pass percentage. This data provides insight into academic trends across the state and is released annually by the board.

For Class 10 students, the results mark the transition to higher secondary education, where they choose streams such as Science, Commerce, or Humanities.

Class 12 students will begin applying for higher education courses, with college admissions and entrance exams typically scheduled in the coming months. Students who do not pass one or more subjects will have the option to appear for compartment examinations within the same academic year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).