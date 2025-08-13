Lucknow, August 13: In August 2025, students in Uttar Pradesh will have a long weekend as schools will remain closed from August 14 to August 17. The extended break is due to a cluster of important festivals and national holidays, including Chehlum, Independence Day, and Krishna Janmashtami. Both government and private schools across the state will observe these holidays as per the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council’s official calendar. Lucknow School Holiday Today: All Classes Up to 8 Shut on August 8 Amid Adverse Weather and Rain Conditions.

This four-day holiday gives students and teachers time to celebrate, participate in cultural and religious events, and spend quality time with family. The break also allows schools to manage academic schedules before mid-term exams. The long weekend begins tomorrow, Thursday, August 14, with the last day being Sunday, August 17. So, what are these four holidays? Scroll below to check this list of holidays in Uttar Pradesh this week. OBA Assessment: CBSE To Hold Open Book Exams for Class 9 From 2026–27, Know All About New Policy Under NEP Guidelines,

List of School Holidays From August 14 to 17:

Chehlum (Arbaeen), August 14, 2025 (Thursday): Chehlum marks the 40th day after Ashura and commemorates Imam Hussein's martyrdom in the Battle of Karbala. It is observed mainly by the Shia Muslim community through processions and prayers.

Independence Day, August 15, 2025 (Friday): India celebrates its freedom from British rule on this day. Schools organise flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programs, and patriotic performances. The day is a national holiday across the country.

Krishna Janmashtami, August 16, 2025 (Saturday): Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Temples and schools host events such as Raas Leela, devotional singing, and Dahi Handi. Schools remain closed so students and families can participate in festivities.

Weekly Holiday, August 17, 2025 (Sunday): The regular Sunday holiday completes the extended four-day break, giving students and teachers ample time to celebrate, relax, and prepare for the upcoming academic schedule.

With this four-day holiday stretch, students and teachers in Uttar Pradesh will get ample time to participate in the cultural and religious festivities, spend time with family, and rejuvenate before resuming academic activities. Schools may adjust their schedules to ensure syllabus completion ahead of mid-term exams. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with official announcements from the Uttar Pradesh Education Department.

