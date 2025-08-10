New Delhi (India), August 10 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce open book assessments (OBAs) for Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic session, the governing body decided at its meeting in June.

According to the minutes, the NCFSE 2023 "underscores the need to transition from rote memorisation to competency-based learning, with OBAs serving as a catalyst for this shift."

The strategy, approved by the curriculum committee and ratified by the governing body, proposes that OBAs be part of the three pen-paper tests conducted each term in languages, mathematics, science and social science.

The decision draws on a pilot study that avoided additional reading materials and tested cross-cutting themes from the curriculum. Student scores ranged from 12 per cent to 47 per cent, revealing "challenges in effectively utilising resources and grasping interdisciplinary concepts." Despite this, the minutes note that "teachers expressed optimism about OBAs, noting their potential to foster critical thinking."

To ensure quality, CBSE will develop standardised sample papers and provide structured guidance to help students navigate reference materials and apply knowledge contextually.

The board expects the initiative to reduce exam stress, encourage real-world application of knowledge, and strengthen conceptual understanding. (ANI)

