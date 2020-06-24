Uttar Pradesh, June 24: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission UPPSC declared the results of UP PCS 2018 Mains exam on the official website-uppsc.up.nic.in on Tuesday. The result can be checked by the candidates who appeared for the exam.

This year more than 2,669 candidates have been declared successful by the commission. These candidates have qualified for the interview round of the selection. The interview would take place for the selection of 984 posts. CGBSE Results 2020 Toppers List: Pragya Kashyap Tops Class 10 Exams & Tikesh Vaishnav Tops Class 12 Chhattisgarh Board Exams; Check Merit List.

Here's how to check UPPCS Mains Result 2018:

Log in to the official website-uppsc.up.nic.in Check for candidates who appeared for UP PCS 2018. Go to the list and click on it. A list would open and students will have to search for their roll number.

More information on the interview dates and schedule will be uploaded later. Successful candidates can start preparing for the interview rounds. The cut-off marks of the candidates will be available once the final results have been declared by the commission.

