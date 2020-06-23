Chhattisgarh, June 23: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the results for class 10th and class 12 exams today. The class 10 toppers are Pragya Kashyap, who secured 100 percent in the exams, Prashansha Rajput (99.33 percent) and Bharti Yadav, who secured 98.67 percent marks. Students can check results on the official website of the board - cgbse.nic.in.

The total number of students who appeared for class 10 exams were 3,92,153. Girls performed better than the boys in the class 10 results. Out of 2,06,682 girls who had appeared for the class 10 exams, the passing percentage was 78.38 percentage. On the other hand, out of 1 lakh 70,000 boys who had appeared for CGBSE class 10 Board exams, the pass percentage was 70.53 percentage.

Class 12 Exams:

Tikesh Vaishnav topped the CGBSE Board Class 12 exams by scoring 97.80 percent. Shriya Agarwal ranked second in the examination by securing 97 percent. At the third place is Tanu Yadav, who scored 96.06 percent.

The total number of students who appeared for the class 12 examination of the Chhattisgarh Board were 2,77,563. The total pass percentage was 70.69. Girls performed better than boys in class 12 exams as well. Out of 1,40,221 girl students who appeared for the exam, the passing percentage was 82.02 percentage. The passing percentage of boys was 74.70 out of 1, 29,315 students who appeared for class 12 exams.

