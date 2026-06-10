UPPSC PCS 2024 Final Marks Released at uppsc.up.nic.in, Steps To Download Scorecard

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has activated the marks download facility for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment process can now access their final scorecards through the official UPPSC portal.

The marks download facility has been made available under Advertisement No. A-1/E-1/2024 and will remain active from June 10, 2026, to June 15, 2026. Applicants can log in using their credentials to view and download their marks, selection status, and eligibility details.

UPPSC PCS 2024 Marks Download Window

Candidates who participated in the interview round conducted between February 16 and March 20, 2026, can now check their final marks online. The scorecard includes marks obtained during the recruitment process along with selection-related information. CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps.

Candidates can visit the official UPPSC website and access the marks download section by logging in with their registration details during the active download period.

UPPSC PCS 2024: Important Dates

Application process started: January 1, 2024

Last date for registration: January 29, 2024

Preliminary examination: December 22, 2024

Main examination: June 29 to July 2, 2025

Mains result declared: February 4, 2026

Interview round: February 16 to March 20, 2026

Final result declared: March 30, 2026

Marks download window: June 10 to June 15, 2026

How to Download UPPSC PCS 2024 Marks

Visit the official UPPSC website. Open the PCS 2024 marks download link. Enter the required login credentials. Submit the details and access the scorecard. Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

Recruitment Details

The UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 was conducted to fill 220 vacancies across administrative, technical, and specialised services in Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment covers various posts requiring qualifications ranging from bachelor's and master's degrees to law, commerce, agriculture, engineering, and other discipline-specific educational backgrounds. NTA Under Fire Again: NIFT 2026 Results Marred by Score Discrepancies, Absent Candidates Shown Results, Biometric Lapses.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned in their scorecards and refer to Notification No. A-1/E-1/2024 for post-wise eligibility criteria, pay scales, reservation provisions, age relaxation rules, and selection procedures.

The Commission, headquartered in Prayagraj, has advised candidates to download their marks within the stipulated period, as the facility will remain available only until June 15, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 10:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).