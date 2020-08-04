New Delhi, August 4: Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has announced the provisional appointment list for the candidates who have cleared the Civil Services Examinations 2019. Candidates can download UPSC provisional appointment list online at upsc.gov.in. Based on the written CES 2019 exams in September 2019 and the interviews for personality test held in February-August 2020. The candidates have been recommended for appointed to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services Group "A" and Group "B".

According to the official notification, Pradeep Singh has topped the UPSC Civil Services (Main) 2019, followed by Jatin Kishore, Prathiba Verma, Himanshu Jain, Jeydev C S, Vishakha Yadav, Ganesh Kumar Baskar, Abhishek Saraf, Ravi Jain and Sanjit Mohapatra. NEET Super Speciality 2020 Exam Schedule Released Online at natboard.edu.in, Application Process Begins; Check Important Dates.

To Check Complete List of UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019 Toppers CLICK HERE.

A total of 839 candidates, including 304 from General category, 78 from EWS, 251 from OBC, 129 from SC and 67 from ST, have been recommended from appointment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).