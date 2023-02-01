Mumbai, February 1: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) started the registration process for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023 today, February 1. Candidates who are interested to apply for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 can do so by visiting the official website of UPSC at UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is February 21.

Candidates must note that the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023 will be held on May 28. The application correction window for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023 will open on February 22 and close on February 28. The UPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up 1105 posts at various services across the country. APSCHE 2023 Schedule: Andhra Pradesh State Council Releases Exam Dates for All Common Entrance Tests at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Steps To Apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023:

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on "UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023" link

A new tab will open

Click on the link and proceed to enter with your log in credentials

Fill out the application form and pay application fee

Submit your application has

Take a printout for future reference

In order to apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023, candidates must have a graduate degree from any university recognised by the Government of India. Besides, applicants should be between 21 to 32 years of age as on August 1, 2023. The application fee is Rs 100 for all candidates. Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk Recruitment Exam 2023 Postponed Due to Paper Leak, One Detained.

Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates have been exempted from paying application fee. Candidates must remember to pay the application fee using Net Banking facility or via debit or credit card. For more details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

