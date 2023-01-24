Mumbai, January 24: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday announced the exam dates for all common entrance tests for the year 2023-24. The APSCHE announced the exam dates in the local newspapers of the state.

Candidates who want to download the APSCHE exam calendar 2023 can visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and apsche.ap.gov.in. Students who have passed class 12 exams and are looking to secure admission in undergraduate courses can visit the official website of APSCHE in order to check the complete schedule of the various entrance examinations.

It must be noted that the APSCHE has released the exam dates for Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2023). Besides, exam dates for Andhra Pradesh State Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET 2023) and Andhra Pradesh State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET 2023) have also been released.

APSCHE 2023 Exam Dates:

Common Entrance Tests Exam dates AP EAPCET 2023 May 15, 2023 AP ECET 2023 May 5, 2023 AP EAPCET MPC 2023 May 15 to 22, 2023 AP EAPCET BPC 2023 May 23 to 25, 2023 AP ICET 2023 May 25 to 26, 2023 AP PGECET 2023 May 28 to 30, 2023 AP LAWCET 2023 May 20, 2023 AP EDCET 2023 May 20, 2023 AP PGCET 2023 June 6 to 10, 2023 AP RCET 2023 June 12 to 14, 2023

The APSCHE is likely to release a detailed guideline on APSCHE 2023 exams soon. At present, the Higher Education council is completing the AP counselling 2022 process, which is likely to get over by January 31, 2023. Candidates must note that the exam dates are tentative and a detailed schedule is expected to be announced soon.

The APSCHE undertakes various undergraduate and postgraduate common entrance tests examinations for admissions into colleges and universities in the state. The council is expected to release admit cards for AP CET 2023 and exam day guidelines soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking APSCHE website for more details.

