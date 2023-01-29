The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) on Sunday announced that Junior Clerk (Administration/Accounts) scheduled for January 29 has been postponed due to paper leak. The exam was to be held from 11 am to 12 pm at various districts of the state. On the basis of the information received by the police, a suspect Isam was arrested and a copy of the question paper of the above examination was found from him. Criminal police action and further investigation is being done, said GPSSB. The next dates will be announced soon. JOA Examination Question Paper Leak Case: Govt Employee Among Six Arrested for Leaking Exam Paper in Himachal Pradesh.

GPSSB Exam Postponed:

On the basis of the information received by the police, a suspect Isam was arrested and a copy of the question paper of the above examination was found from him. Criminal police action and further investigation is being done: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board, Gandhinagar — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)