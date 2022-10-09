Delhi, October 9: Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Drugs Inspector and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 27, 2022.

Candidates are advised to fill in all their particulars in the online recruitment application carefully. Submission of wrong information may lead to rejection. “Date for the interview on which the shortlisted candidates are required to bring the printout of their online application along with other documents at UPSC shall be intimated separately,” reads the notification. JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 120 PO Posts at jkpsc.nic.in, Check Details Here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 52 vacancies, of which 26 are for the post of Drugs Inspector, 13 for Assistant Architect, 7 for Scientist ‘B’ (Documents), 3 for Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Narcotics) and 1 each for Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics), Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Engineering) and Assistant Professor (Ayurveda). SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 399 Posts At ssbrectt.gov.in; Here’s How to Apply

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Here’s How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the UPSC website at – upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link reading – “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile on the portal.

Step 3: Once the registration is done, apply for the desired post and fill in all the details.

Step 4: Upload the documents, pay the necessary fee and submit the form as asked.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2022 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).