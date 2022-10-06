Delhi, October 6: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is hiring candidates to apply for the Constable (General Duty) posts under Sports Quota for the year 2022. Interested candidates can check the detailed SSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification by visiting the official website of SSC at ssbrectt.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 399 constable (general duty) positions under the sports quota. However, it is to be noted by the aspirants that the vacancies may increase or decrease as per the needs of SSB. RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 43 ATP Posts at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, Application Begins on October 10; Know More Here

SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 23 years of age.

SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

General category candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee through an Indian postal order and demand draft. SC/ ST and female candidates are exempted from payment of SSB Constable Recruitment 2022 application fees. Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 3115 Apprentice Posts At rrcrecruit.co.in; Here’s How to Apply

SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, candidates should have matriculation (passing certificate of Class 10) or equivalent from a recognised board or institute. The age limit of the applicants should not be less than 18 years and not more than 23 years. Candidates should make sure that they match the eligibility requirements else their applications are not going to be accepted.

SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those who get selected will be receiving a monthly pay between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100.

SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Eligible candidates can check the detailed SSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification by visiting the official website of SSC at ssbrectt.gov.in.

