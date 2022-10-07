Srinagar, October 7: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is inviting applications for post of Prosecuting Officer in the J&K Home Department. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the post is November 5 while Candidates will be able to edit their applications from November 6 to November 8. SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 399 Posts At ssbrectt.gov.in; Here’s How to Apply.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 120 vacancies of Prosecuting Officers in the J&K Home Department. RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 43 ATP Posts at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, Application Begins on October 10; Know More Here.

How to Apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in

Once on the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Click on 'Apply online'

Log in and fill out the application form

Take printout for future reference.

Application Fee for JKPSC Recruitment 2022:

General categories: Rs 1000

Reserved categories: Rs 500.

Candidates for PHE are not required to submit an application fee.

Age Limit for JKPSC Recruitment 2022:

The upper age limit of the candidates should be 40 years.

For SC/ST/OSC/ALC/IB/RBA/PSP/EWS candidates, the upper age limit is 43 years as on January 1, 2022.

Candidates must note that the selection process for the post of Prosecuting Officer (G) in the J&K Home Department will take place in three stages – Preliminary examination, Main examination, and Personality test. Visit the official website of the JKPSC for more details and updates.

