New Delhi, November 27: Even as the Delhi Police on Friday allowed farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere to hold a peaceful protest against the controversial Agriculture Bills at the Sant Nirankari ground in the capital's Burari area, the farmers refused to leave Delhi-Haryana Sindhu border fearing that their protest would be "weakened".

Delhi Police made the announcement after using tear gas shells and water cannons on the protesting farmers, and undertaking a baton charge to disperse them as they tried to enter Delhi. Farmers' Protest Allowed at Delhi's Nirankari Ground, Traffic Jams at Delhi-Gurugram Border - 10 Points on 'Dilli Chalo' Agitation.

Gurpreet Singh, a farmer associated with Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta in Punjab, told IANS, "We are holding talks with our representatives as of now to decide whether we will got to Burari ground or not."

Singh said that most of the farmers don't want to go at Burari ground and that is the reason why they are all are sitting here. "Till the time the government does not accept our three demands, we will sit here," he asserted.

Singh said that the farmers have been demanding the revocation of the three Agriculture Bills that were passed in Parliament in September this year, guarantee the minimum support price to farmers and roll back the fine on stubble burning. Farmers Protest: Picture of Young Navdeep Singh Jumping on Top of Water Cannon to Turn Off Tap Becomes 'Symbol of Agitation'.

Another farmer said that All India Kisan Khet Mazdur Sangthan's leadership are also sitting on the Sindhu border here and they too don't want to go to Burari for protests.

The meeting of the farmers at the Sindhu border was still going on on Friday evening.

