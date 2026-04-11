Amid the massive box office success of his latest film, Dhurandhar 2, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur on Friday. The actor spent approximately 90 minutes at the facility, where he held a private meeting with RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. ‘Dhurandhar’ Actor Vivek Sinha Breaks Silence on Being Paid INR 1 Crore for the Film, Says ‘Bohot Kharche Hai Mumbai Ke’ (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh Meets RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Singh arrived at the RSS headquarters in the Mahal area of Nagpur under tight secrecy. According to sources, the actor reached Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport via a chartered flight at approximately 4:00 PM and headed directly to the Sangh office.

During his hour-and-a-half stay, Singh engaged in a detailed discussion with Mohan Bhagwat. While the specific details of their conversation remain confidential, the meeting is being viewed as a significant personal outreach by the actor. This visit follows Singh’s previous public praise for the organisation during its centenary year, where he lauded the RSS for its century of service.

Ranveer Singh Back in Mumbai After Meeting With RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lokmat Times Nagpur (@lokmat_times)

Ranveer Singh's Tribute to RSS Founders at Smriti Mandir

Following his interaction with Bhagwat, the actor proceeded to the Smriti Mandir complex in Reshimbagh. Singh paid his respects at the memorials of the RSS founder, Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and the second Sarsanghchalak, MS Golwalkar.

The visit was kept strictly low-profile, with no prior announcement made to the media or the public. After completing his tour of the memorials and the headquarters, Singh returned to the airport and departed for Mumbai at around 8:15 PM.

Box Office Success of ‘Dhurandhar’

The high-profile meeting coincides with Singh’s peak professional phase. His recent release, Dhurandhar, has emerged as a major commercial success, reportedly crossing the INR 1,00 crore mark at the global box office. Aditya Dhar Thanks Sandeep Reddy Vanga; ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Director Praises ‘Spirit’ Filmmaker for Defending Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Against Propaganda Labels (View Post).

The film's Dhuandhaar (unstoppable) performance has solidified Singh's position as a leading force in Indian cinema. Industry analysts suggest that his visit to Nagpur, while personal in nature, reflects the actor's growing engagement with diverse cultural and national institutions during this high point in his career.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).