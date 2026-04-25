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News INDIA 'Have 4 Children, Give One to RSS': Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Issues Bold Appeal at Nagpur Dharma Sabha (Watch Video) At the recent groundbreaking ceremony of the Bharatdurga Shaktisthal and Dharma Sabha in Nagpur, Bageshwar Dham Peethadhish Dhirendra Krishna Shastri lauded the RSS for its disaster relief efforts. Praising the organization’s dedication, Shastri urged Indian families to raise four children, requesting that one be dedicated to the RSS to aid in national service.

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At the recent groundbreaking ceremony of the Bharatdurga Shaktisthal and Dharma Sabha in Nagpur, Bageshwar Dham Peethadhish Dhirendra Krishna Shastri lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its disaster relief efforts. Praising the organization’s dedication, Shastri urged Indian families to raise four children, requesting that one be dedicated to the RSS to aid in national service. During the event, which was attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Shastri expressed strong optimism for the realization of a united India (Akhand Bharat). He voiced confidence that significant national milestones would be achieved under the current leadership of the RSS. What Is 'Hindu Gram'? Who Can Buy House There? What Is Flat Price? All About Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's First 'Hindu Village' Being Built in Bageshwar Dham.

Bageshwar Dham Chief Calls for 4 Kids, One Dedicated to RSS

#WATCH | Maharashtra: At the groundbreaking ceremony of Bharatdurga Shaktisthal & Dharma Sabha in Nagpur, Bageshwar Dham Peethadhish Dhirendra Krishna Shastri says, "Whenever a disaster strikes across India, people flee for their lives, but every single worker of our Rashtriya… pic.twitter.com/pwac0z2k5t — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).