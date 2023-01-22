Delhi, January 22: The upcoming month could bring cheers for central government employees as they are likely to benefit from these announcements by the Narendra Modi led union government on 7th pay commission recommendations. The government is, according to News24hindi, expected to take decisions on three issues after Budget 2023— DA and DR hike, fitment factor revision, and clearing 18-month DA arrears. All these three decisions will fetch a bonus for government employees.

The remuneration of central government employees is decided by their basic salary, fitment factor, and allowances as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees to Get Pending 18-Month DA Arrears After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

Fitment Factor

The Centre is likely to increase the Fitment Factor of the government employees in January. The Central government employees have been demanding the revision of the fitment factor and hike it to 3.68 times from 2.57 times as per the 7th pay commission’s recommendations. Now, if somebody is getting a basic pay of Rs 15,500 in 4200 Grade Pay, his total pay will be Rs 15,500×2.57 or Rs 39,835. 7th Pay Commission: Government to Make DA Hike Announcement After Budget 2023? Check How Much Salary Will Increase.

The 6th CPC had recommended the fitment ratio at 1.86. Now, employees are demanding the government to raise it to 3.68, according to media report. The hike will raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 currently to Rs 26,000.

DA Hike

Going by the media reports, the DA and DR will be raised by 3 per cent in March 2023, effective January 2023. With this hike, the DA will increase up to 41 per cent.

18-Month DA Arrears

Central government employees waiting for pending 18 months DA arrears may get a good news after Union Budget 2023. Apart from Dearness Allowance (DA) hike on basis of 7th pay commission, media reports have said that government is thinking again about the pending DA arrears.

The Modi government at the Center will present its budget on February 1, 2023, in such a situation it is expected that some decision can be taken on the DA arrears as well.

